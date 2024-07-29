Judo’s Hifumi Abe Wins Gold; Younger Sister Uta Fails to Medal
8:24 JST, July 29, 2024
Japan’s Hifumi Abe won gold in the men’s 66-kilogram class in judo at the Paris Games on Sunday.
In his gold medal match, 26-year-old Abe, defeated Brazil’s Willian Lima.
The Abe siblings stood on the top of the podiums on the same day on July 25, 2021, at the Tokyo Olympics. But Abe’s younger sister Uta lost in the second round of the women’s 52-kilogram class on Sunday, dashing the siblings’ hopes of winning back-to-back golds.
