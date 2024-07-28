Judoka Ryuju Nagayama Earns Bronze at Paris Olympics; ‘Sheer Force of Will’ Got Nagayama Through to Get Medal
15:53 JST, July 28, 2024
PARIS — Judoka Ryuju Nagayama, 28, earned bronze in the men’s 60-kilogram division at his first Olympics.
Nagayama lost to Spain’s Francisco Garrigos in the quarterfinal at the Paris Olympics after judges ruled that he lost consciousness from a choke by Garrigos.
Nagayama expressed his disagreement and frustration with the decision to award Garrigos an ippon as he lost consciousness after the referee’s “mate (break)” call, which is when judoka are supposed to release their holds. But the decision was not overturned.
It was not surprising that Nagayama then later swiftly took the bronze in third-place match. Nagayama regained his composure and earned the medal with offensive techniques. Nagayama previously said he does not study his opponents and just faces them with everything he has.
“It was difficult for me to switch my mindset [after the loss], but I thought, ‘I can’t go home empty-handed because so many people came to cheer me on,’” Nagayama said. “I went in with just sheer force of will so I could at least get the bronze.”
