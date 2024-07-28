Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

2024 Paris Olympics – Basketball: Japan Loses to Germany

REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Paris 2024 Olympics – Basketball – Men’s Group Phase – Group B – Germany vs Japan – Pierre Mauroy Stadium, Villeneve-d’Ascq, Lille, France – July 27, 2024. Franz Wagner of Germany in action against Yuta Watanabe of Japan and Rui Hachimura of Japan

Reuters

13:52 JST, July 28, 2024

LILLE, France (Reuters) – In the earlier Group B match, Germany cruised to an easy 97-77 win over Japan thanks to their potent attack and the pairing of Wagner brothers Franz and Moritz, who combined for 37 points in total.

Japan’s more fluid style was not enough to overcome the world champions, despite the best efforts of Rui Hachimura, who had a thunderous dunk and made 20 points in total and 10 rebounds.

Mark J Terrill/Pool via REUTERS
Paris 2024 Olympics – Basketball – Men’s Group Phase – Group B – Germany vs Japan – Pierre Mauroy Stadium, Villeneve-d’Ascq, France – July 27, 2024. Rui Hachimura of Japan in action against Isaac Bonga of Germany at Lille’s Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villenuve D’Ascq.
