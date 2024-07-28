2024 Paris Olympics – Basketball: Japan Loses to Germany
13:52 JST, July 28, 2024
LILLE, France (Reuters) – In the earlier Group B match, Germany cruised to an easy 97-77 win over Japan thanks to their potent attack and the pairing of Wagner brothers Franz and Moritz, who combined for 37 points in total.
Japan’s more fluid style was not enough to overcome the world champions, despite the best efforts of Rui Hachimura, who had a thunderous dunk and made 20 points in total and 10 rebounds.
