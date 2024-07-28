Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Japan Men’s Soccer Team Advances to Quarterfinals at Paris Olympics; Victory over Mali

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Rihito Yamamoto, second from the left, scores the goal against Mali in men’s soccer at the Paris Olympics in Bordeaux, France, on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

6:25 JST, July 28, 2024

Japan advanced to the quarterfinals in men’s soccer at the Paris Olympics, beating Mali 1-0 on Saturday.

With its win over Paraguay on Wednesday, Japan secured advancing out of Group D after two matches.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Olympics & Paralympics Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING