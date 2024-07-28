Japan Men’s Soccer Team Advances to Quarterfinals at Paris Olympics; Victory over Mali
6:25 JST, July 28, 2024
Japan advanced to the quarterfinals in men’s soccer at the Paris Olympics, beating Mali 1-0 on Saturday.
With its win over Paraguay on Wednesday, Japan secured advancing out of Group D after two matches.
