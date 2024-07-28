Judoka Natsumi Tsunoda Wins Gold; Japan’s First Medal of 2024 Paris Olympics

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Natsumi Tsunoda grapples with a Mongolian athlete in the women’s 48-kilogram category judo final at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Natsumi Tsunoda won the gold medal in the women’s 48-kilogram category in judo at the Paris Olympics on Saturday clinching Japan’s first Olympic medal at the Games.

In the final, Tsunoda defeated Mongol’s Baasankhuu Bavuudorj with tomoe-nage.

This is Tsunoda’s first appearance at the Olympics. She won all her matches by ippon and advanced to the final, where she won the gold medal by wazaari.