Flag Bearer Emura Vows to ‘Compete Without Regrets’; World No. 1 Eyes Medals at Paris Olympics

Pool photo/The Yomiuri Shimbun

Fencer Misaki Emura, left, holds the Japanese national flag as the other flag bearer Shigeyuki Nakarai stands next to her during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on Friday.

PARIS — Fencer Misaki Emura waved the Japanese national flag at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics as one of the two designated flag bears for the Japan delegation on Friday.

Among her Japanese compatriots, Emura’s golden hair stood out as they waved to spectators from the boat.

“I hope that the way I compete without regrets will inspire people,” said Emura, a 25-year-old medal favorite.

Emura was born into a fencing family — both of her parents have represented Japan. She participated in the Japanese Olympic Committee’s Elite Academy Program, which trains prospective Olympians from high school age, and spent her days immersed in fencing.

In her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games, Emura was eliminated in the third round of the women’s sabre individual competition and finished fifth in the team competition. “I could have won with a little more effort,” she thought.

After the Games, she practiced without a break. As a result, she burned out. It became difficult for her to stand on the piste, and at times, she even cried.

Emura then came to realize that she needs to be honest with her mind and body. After that, she no longer felt guilty about taking time off from training and eventually became able to strike a balance between competition and her personal life.

“I learned the way of thinking that is necessary for life,” she recalled.

At the world championships in July 2022, Emura became the first Japanese gold medalist in individual sabre, while also becoming the first Japanese woman to clinch a fencing world championship title. She defended her title in 2023 and is now ranked No. 1 in the world.

Meanwhile, Emura has attracted public attention outside sport, and she was awarded a special prize at the Miss Japan Grandprix 2023. She has also been named a brand ambassador for leading French fashion house Dior.

Emura said she has expanded her activities out of her desire to help young athletes see new possibilities as well as to raise the profile of fencing.

Emura is set to compete in her second Olympics, this time in the birthplace of fencing. “Once again, I’ve realized that I’m here today thanks to the support of many people,” she said after the opening ceremony. “I want to show my gratitude through my performances.”