Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Japan Men’s National Soccer Team Wins 5-0 over Paraguay

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Japan’s Shunsuke Mito, left, celebrates scoring the first goal in the men’s soccer match between Japan and Paraguay on Wednesday at the Paris Olympics.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

8:21 JST, July 25, 2024

The Paris Olympics men’s soccer tournament began Wednesday before the opening ceremony. Japan’s national team played against Paraguay in the first round league match and won 5-0, an impressive victory marking the most goals scored by a Japanese men’s team in a single match in the history of the Olympics.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Olympics & Paralympics Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING