Japan Men’s National Soccer Team Wins 5-0 over Paraguay
8:21 JST, July 25, 2024
The Paris Olympics men’s soccer tournament began Wednesday before the opening ceremony. Japan’s national team played against Paraguay in the first round league match and won 5-0, an impressive victory marking the most goals scored by a Japanese men’s team in a single match in the history of the Olympics.
