Anti-Terrorism Measures Silence Popular Tourist Spot in Paris; Few Visitors Before Upcoming Olympic Games

The Yomiuri Shimbun
People can be seen only sporadically in the square in front of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Fumikazu Takagi/ Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer

1:00 JST, July 24, 2024

PARIS ― A popular tourist spot in Paris is now quiet, with restrictions on traffic in place in preparation for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games on Friday.

The area around the Seine River, which is home to many tourist attractions, serves as the location for the opening ceremony and has a designated anti-terrorism security perimeter. Access to the closed-off area requires a pass, which can be obtained in advance.

People were seen only sporadically in the square in front of Notre-Dame Cathedral, which has been undergoing reconstruction since the tragic fire in 2019. The area will remain with limited access until after the opening ceremony has concluded.

