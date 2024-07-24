Anti-Terrorism Measures Silence Popular Tourist Spot in Paris; Few Visitors Before Upcoming Olympic Games
1:00 JST, July 24, 2024
PARIS ― A popular tourist spot in Paris is now quiet, with restrictions on traffic in place in preparation for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games on Friday.
The area around the Seine River, which is home to many tourist attractions, serves as the location for the opening ceremony and has a designated anti-terrorism security perimeter. Access to the closed-off area requires a pass, which can be obtained in advance.
People were seen only sporadically in the square in front of Notre-Dame Cathedral, which has been undergoing reconstruction since the tragic fire in 2019. The area will remain with limited access until after the opening ceremony has concluded.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
New Uniforms to Protect Athletes against Secret Photographing
-
Shohei Ohtani Contemplating the Home Run Derby amid Record-Breaking RBI Streak with the Dodgers
-
Shohei Ohtani, Wife Mamiko Walk Red Carpet Before All-Star Game; Jacket Lined with His Dog Dekopin
-
Japanese Soccer Great Shinji Ono Receives Present of Lily Named in His Honor from Netherlands; Ceremony Held at Dutch Embassy
-
Onosato Moves Up to Sekiwake for Nagoya Tourney
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Auto Insurance to Cost More in 2026
- Services Producer Prices Rise by 2.5%
- Japan, U.S., S. Korea Agree on Deepening Critical Material Supply Chain Cooperation
- Aviation Fuel Shortage Causes Problems at Regional Airports; Growing Demand, Lack of Workers to Transport
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming