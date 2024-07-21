Paris Steps Up for Summer Games 2024 with Decorated Steps on Montmartre Hill; Games to Start July 26

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Tourists take a photo on the steps of Sacre-Coeur Basilica on Montmartre hill in Paris, which provides a panoramic view of the city, on Friday. The steps have been decorated for the Olympics that begin on July 26. The decorations were unveiled on April 17, 100 days before the opening of the Games, and include images of the Eiffel Tower and hearts in various colors. France will host the Summer Games for the first time in 100 years.