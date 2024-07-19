Japan Ace Gymnast Shoko Miyata Leaves National Team; Is Suspected of Violating Code of Conduct
11:11 JST, July 19, 2024
Shoko Miyata, the captain of Japan’s women’s gymnastics team for the Paris Olympics, has left the national team, according to a source from Japanese Olympic team.
Miyata is suspected of violating the code of conduct for athletes, and the Japan Gymnastics Association and other entities are investigating the truth of the allegations. It is unclear whether she will take part in the Games, which will begin on July 26.
The gymnastics team is currently in Monaco for final training in preparation for the Games.
The 19-year-old gymnast won the bronze medal in the balance beam event at the 2022 World Championships and achieved her third consecutive victory at the NHK Trophy in May. She was expected to be the national team’s ace at the Paris Games.
