Japan Para Athletes Vow to Fight at Olympics Inauguration Ceremony; Crown Prince Akishino Encourages All to Build International Goodwill
13:06 JST, July 17, 2024
Athletes chosen to represent Japan at next month’s Paralympic Games in Paris vowed to fight the good fight at the Games during an inauguration ceremony held at a Tokyo Hotel.
Japanese Paralympic Committee President Kazuyuki Mori presented the team flag to delegation leader Aki Taguchi at Tuesday’s ceremony. Then the flag was handed over to long jumper Daiki Ishiyama and swimmer An Nishida, who will carry it during the opening ceremony of the Games.
Crown Prince Akishino and his wife Crown Princess Kiko attended the ceremony.
“I hope that you will be able to fully demonstrate the results of your daily practice. I hope that you will have deep exchanges with the people gathered in Paris and strive to promote international goodwill,” he said.
A slogan was announced at the ceremony: “Idome, Jibun Shijo Saikyo” (Challenge yourself to do better than you ever have before).
“I hope the Paralympics will be a place where we can improve each other, perform at our best, and meet better versions of ourselves than ever before,” Nishida said.
The Paralympic Games will be held from Aug. 28 through Sept. 8.
