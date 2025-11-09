Japanese Hataoka and Araki Atop the Leaderboard after the Third Round of the Toto Japan Classic
13:06 JST, November 9, 2025
OTSU, Japan (AP) — Japanese golfers Nasa Hataoka and Yuna Araki sat atop the leaderboard after Saturday’s third round of the LPGA’s Toto Japan Classic.
Hataoka has shared the lead in each of the first three rounds, with different golfers each time.
Hataoka shot a 4-under 68 and Araki was in at 7-under 65 — both at 15-under 201 — at the Seta Golf Club in western Japan.
Three more Japanese players were just off the pace going into Sunday’s final round. Miyu Yamashita, who won the Maybank Championship in Malaysia last week, carded a 68 and was one stroke behind. She was followed by Shuri Sakuma (69), who is three back, and Ai Suzuki (70), four off the lead.
Defending champion Rio Takeda, who has not been in contention all week, had a 68 and was nine shots behind.
Minjee Lee of Australia, one of the highest profile players in the field, was 14 behind the leaders after a 74.
