17:30 JST, October 11, 2025
Japanese golfer Minami Katsu holds third-round lead at LPGA event in Shanghai
SHANGHAI (AP) — Minami Katsu followed up her course-record 61 with a 4-under 68 on Saturday to hold a two-stroke lead heading into Sunday’s final round of the LPGA Shanghai tournament.
On Friday, Katsu holed a long putt on the 18th to finish with an 11-under 61. After 54 holes Saturday, Katsu had a 17-under total of 199 on the Qizhong Garden Golf Club course.
Minjee Lee who won her third major title at the Women’s PGA Championship in June, shot 65 Saturday and was in a tie for second with Jeeno Thitikul, who had a 66.
The Shanghai event is the first of five tournaments in Asia. There are two weeks in South Korea, including the International Crown team event, and other tournaments in Malaysia and Japan.
