Women’s British Open Winner Miyu Yamashita Aims for More Major Titles

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Miyu Yamashita talks about her Women’s British Open victory at a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Having won her first major title, Miyu Yamashita has no intent to stop there.

“Winning a major tournament was a dream since I was small,” Yamashita said at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Tuesday upon her return to Japan following her triumph at the Women’s British Open. “I’m aiming not for one, but two, three titles.”

Yamashita, a two-time money winner of the Japan LPGA title, secured her first career championship on the U.S. LPGA Tour with a two-shot victory at the British Open in Porthcawl, Wales, making her the sixth Japanese woman to capture one of the five majors in women’s golf.

Yamashita, who turned 24 on Saturday — her worst round of the tournament — is back in Japan to compete at the upcoming Hokkaido Meiji Cup in Kita-Hiroshima, Hokkaido. She hopes her victory will provide incentive for up-and-coming players.

“[Golf] is not all about hitting it far,” Yamashita said. “If the young players hone their accuracy through practice, they can be competitive overseas.”

Talking about having her family supporting her in Wales, Yamashita teared up a bit as she said, “They are always thinking about me and are the closest giving me support. I will never forget that I won this championship [with their support].”