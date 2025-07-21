Scottie Scheffler Wins the British Open for the Third Leg of the Career Grand Slam

AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Scottie Scheffler of the United States celebrates after winning the British Open golf championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland, July 20, 2025.

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — Scottie Scheffler had all the time in the world to celebrate his latest major title. This British Open was never in doubt Sunday as golf’s No. 1 player delivered another dominant performance to win his second major this year and grab the third leg of the career Grand Slam.

Scheffler began with a shot into 10 inches for birdie. One hour into the final round, his lead already was seven shots and no one got closer than four the rest of the way at Royal Portrush.

He closed with a 3-under 68 for a four-shot victory, sending him to the U.S. Open next year with a chance to make it a clean sweep of golf’s biggest titles.

Scheffler won the Masters by three shots in 2022 and by four shots last year. He won the PGA Championship by five shots in May.

Scheffler finished at 17-under 267 for his fourth victory of the year. He’s the first player in the last century to win his first four majors by at least three shots. He has won 20 times worldwide since February 2022, and this was the 11th straight time he turned a 54-hole lead into a victory.

Harris English was second after a 66. Chris Gotterup had a 67 to finish third at 12 under.

PGA Tour and European tour

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Gerard had two seven-point, birdie-eagle bursts and overcame five bogeys to win the Barracuda Championship for his first PGA Tour victory.

In breezy conditions at Tahoe Mountain Club in the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system, Gerard followed a two-point birdie with a five-point eagle on Nos. 2-3 and 10-11.

The 25-year-old former North Carolina player had a 13-point round to finish with 47 points for a three-point victory over 2021 winner Erik van Rooyen of South Africa. Gerard fell short of van Rooyen’s tournament record of 50 points.

Fifth in the event two years ago, Gerard won in his 47th PGA Tour start to become the 999th winner in tour history.

Played opposite the British Open, the tournament was co-sanctioned by the European tour. With the victory, Gerard received a spot in the PGA Championship next year but not the Masters.

Korn Ferry Tour

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Chandler Blanchet led wire-to-wire in the Price Cutter Charity Championship for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, closing with a 4-under 68 for a three-stroke victory.

Blanchet finished at 27-under 261 at Highland Springs Country Club, a stroke off the tournament record set by David Kocher in 2022. Blanchet opened with consecutive 62s and shot a 69 on Saturday.

Patrick Welch was second after a 63. Sudarshan Yellamaraju (65) and Brendan Valdes (67) tied for third at 22 under.

Other tours

Briana Chacon won the Casella Golf Championship at Pinehaven in Guilderland, New York, for her second Epson Tour victory of the season and third overall. She closed with a 4-under 67 to finish at 9 under, a stroke ahead of Laetitia Beck. … JC Ritchie of South Africa won the German Challenge at Wittelsbacher by eight strokes for his fifth career Challenge Tour title. He shot a 6-under 66 to finish at 24 under. … Sakura Koiwai shot a 6-under 66 for a one-stroke victory over four players in the Japan LPGA’s Meiji Yasuda Ladies. She finished at 14 under.