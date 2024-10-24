LPGA Tour Rookie Mao Saigo of Japan Takes 1st-round Lead at Malaysian Tournament
16:44 JST, October 24, 2024
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Mao Saigo birdied six of her first nine holes on Thursday for a 9-under 63 and a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Maybank Championship.
Haeran Ryu of South Korea was a stroke behind while two others were tied for third, two strokes behind the Japanese player at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club.
“I made a lot of middle-length putts so that’s why I played so well,” Saigo said. “There is so much strong up and down play required, so it’s very difficult.”
Defending champion Celine Boutier has been one of the hottest players on the Asian swing, with back-to-back top-10 finishes at Shanghai (tied for ninth) two weeks ago and in South Korea (2nd) last week. She shot 67 on Thursday and was tied for 11th.
Boutier’s win last year was anything but routine in the tournament’s first year. Boutier and Jeeno Thitikul tied for first place at 21-under par, then played a nine-hole playoff which the French player won. The playoff tied for the second-longest in LPGA Tour history.
Brooke Henderson shot 69 Thursday. Hannah Green, who earned her third victory of 2024 and sixth of her career last week in South Korea, had a 71. Lilia Vu shot 74.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
54-59: Shohei Ohtani Likely to Nab Home Run, RBI Titles; Narrowly Loses Batting Crown to Arraez
-
Yu Darvish Limits the Dodgers’ Powerful Offense to One Run and Three Hits over Seven Innings; Interrupt Padres’ 10-2 Win That Evens NLDS
-
Shohei Ohtani and the MLB Playoffs, a Pairing the World Will Experience for the 1st Time
-
Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts Help the Dodgers Stay Alive in NLDS with 8-0 Win Vs the Padres
-
Dodgers Win NL West Title with a 7-2 Win over Padres after 5-run Rally in 7th Inning
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
- Historic Change as Britain Closes Last Coal-Fired Power Plant; Transition to Clean Energy Vital for Economy, Human Health