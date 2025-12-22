Figure Skater Kaori Sakamoto Set to Compete at Olympics in Milan, After Winning All-Japan Singles Event
14:01 JST, December 22, 2025
Figure skater Kaori Sakamoto secured her place in next year’s Milan Cortina Olympics on Sunday. The 25-year-old won the women’s singles competition at the Japan Figure Skating Championship, held at Tokyo’s Yoyogi National Stadium. It was her fifth straight title and sixth overall.
Sakamoto, who won bronze at the 2022 Olympics, will be attending her third consecutive Winter Games.
The Japan Skating Federation also named 17-year-old Ami Nakai and 20-year-old Mone Chiba to Japan’s team for the Milan Cortina Games in February.
Figure Skater Yuma Kagiyama Earns Place in Milan Olympics after Dominating in All-Japan Championship
Speed Skater Yukino Yoshida Clinches Ticket to Milan
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Cheered by Los Angeles Lakers Fans at NBA Game
Kenta Maeda Joins Rakuten Eagles; Returns from American MLB to Japanese Pro Baseball for First Time Since 2015
Ukrainian Sumo Wrestler Sekiwake Aonishiki to be Promoted to Ozeki
Maruyama's Ski Jump Streak Snapped
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi's Power Plans