Figure Skater Kaori Sakamoto Set to Compete at Olympics in Milan, After Winning All-Japan Singles Event

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kaori Sakamoto reacts after her performance on Sunday.

Figure skater Kaori Sakamoto secured her place in next year’s Milan Cortina Olympics on Sunday. The 25-year-old won the women’s singles competition at the Japan Figure Skating Championship, held at Tokyo’s Yoyogi National Stadium. It was her fifth straight title and sixth overall.

Sakamoto, who won bronze at the 2022 Olympics, will be attending her third consecutive Winter Games.

The Japan Skating Federation also named 17-year-old Ami Nakai and 20-year-old Mone Chiba to Japan’s team for the Milan Cortina Games in February.