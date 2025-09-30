Figure Skater Rika Kihira to Switch to Ice Dance Following Injuries That Have Kept Her Out of Competitions
13:43 JST, September 30, 2025
Two-time all-Japan champion figure skater Rika Kihira announced on Monday that she is making the switch to ice dancing starting this season.
Kihira, 23, has been performing at figure skating’s top level since she was in her teens, winning the 2018 Grand Prix Final, among other titles. In recent years, however, she has been struggling with ankle injuries, which have kept her out of competition since the 2023-24 season. As a result, she lost her chance to compete in the singles event at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics next February.
Kihira revealed her plan to partner with 23-year-old Shingo Nishiyama and aim for the Olympics in the ice dance event in an online interview on the day.
“I want to do my best to seize this opportunity,” she said.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Hanshin Tigers Win Central League Championship for First Time in Two Years
-
Japanese Baseball Grapples with Shrinking Player Base
-
Dodgers Become the 10th Team in Baseball History to Draw 4 Million Fans in a Season
-
Yokozuna Onosato Captures Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament Title with Win in All-Yokozuna Playoff
-
World Athletics Championships Kick off in Tokyo, Japan’s Hayato Katsuki Earns Bronze in Race Walk (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Real Wages, Consumer Spending Climb but Inflation Challenges Persist
-
Japan Commerce Chamber Chair Speaks on Suntory Chair’s Resignation, Says Leaders Should ‘Always Exercise Discipline’
-
China’s Youth Unemployment Remains High at Over 17% in July Amid Serious Job Market Recession
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’