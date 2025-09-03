Tokyo Metropolitan Govt’s 1st Ice Skating Rink to Open Saturday; New Facility to be Open to Public, Host Competitions

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The main rink at the Tokyo Tatsumi Ice Arena in Koto Ward, Tokyo

The Tokyo Tatsumi Ice Arena, the first ice skating rink run by the Tokyo metropolitan government, is set to open Saturday in Koto Ward, Tokyo.

The rink, which will be open all year round, was previewed to the press on Tuesday.

The building was originally the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center — the water polo venue for the Tokyo Olympics. The center was also one of the top swimming venues in Japan from 1993 to 2023.

The metropolitan government spent about ¥7 billion to renovate the facility, aiming to create a place where people can enjoy ice sports. Three swimming pools at the swimming center were renovated into two ice rinks, one which measures 60 meters by 30 meters and meets international standards, and a smaller one measuring 47 meters by 17 meters.

The facility can be used for figure skating, ice hockey, short-track speed skating, curling, para ice hockey and wheelchair curling. It is expected to be used by 280,000 people a year and has a seating capacity of up to 5,000, including 1,400 temporary seats.

In addition to hosting about 20 competitions a year, the facility is expected to be used for ice shows and other events.

“There are not that many ice skating rinks in Tokyo, even privately owned ones,” said Hiroto Takekawa, an official at the metropolitan government’s sports facilities department. “We want many Tokyo residents to use it easily. We also want to gain an experience as a competition venue.”

The opening event on Saturday will feature a performance by Olympic medalist Daisuke Takahashi. Olympic medalist Shizuka Arakawa is also set to appear at the event.