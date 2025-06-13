Figure Skater Mao Asada to Establish Academy to Nurture Top Skaters; Academy to Open in August in Tokyo’s Tachikawa

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Mao Asada poses for a photo in Tokyo on Thursday.

Female figure skater Mao Asada, who took silver at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, and Kinoshita Group announced Thursday they will launch the Kinoshita Mao Academy in August with the aim of nurturing the next generation of world-class skaters.

“I will take this new step forward as a coach,” said Asada, 34, at a press conference in Tokyo. “My dream is to train those who will go on to become world-class skaters.”

Asada will be directly involved in teaching at the eponymous Mao Rink in Tachikawa, Tokyo. The academy aims to teach children aged 5 to 9. Applications will be accepted until June 30, with 10 students to be selected through a skill test and interview.

In addition to on-ice training, the academy will offer a training program that combines ballet and rhythmic gymnastics. They will also offer a scholarship program and establish a club geared toward beginners.

As a professional skater, Asada has been energetically performing in ice shows. Regarding her future activities, she said, “It’s half and half. First, I will concentrate all my energy on teaching, and then I will be happy if my dream [of sending skaters to the Olympics] comes true.”