Olympian Yuzuru Hanyu Skates in Hopes of a Tohoku Rebuilt

Kazuki Wakasugi/ Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Yuzuru Hanyu performs at the ice show in Rifu, Miyagi Prefecture, on Friday.

Yuzuru Hanyu Notte Stellata, an ice show led by Yuzuru Hanyu, a two-time gold medalist in Olympic men’s figure skating, opened on Friday in Rifu, Miyagi Prefecture.

Kohei Uchimura, right, performs with Yuzuru Hanyu.

The show’s title is Italian for “starry night.” The program was planned to “send out hope,” like the stars that shone in the night sky Hanyu saw after the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake. It features “Notte Stellata” that he skated to at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics exhibition gala, and the well-known song “Haru yo, Koi” (Come, spring), through which he expresses his hopes for reconstruction. There is also a piece performed jointly with Kohei Uchimura, an Olympic gold medalist in men’s gymnastics.