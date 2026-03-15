World Baseball Classic: Venezuela Beats Japan in Nail-biting Back-and-forth Q’final (UPDATE)
13:47 JST, March 15, 2026
Wilyer Abreu’s pivotal 3-run homerun off a pitch from Hiromi Itoh propelled Venezuela past Japan and toward an 8-5 victory in a closely contested World Baseball Classic quarterfinal in Miami on Saturday.
The Boston Red Sox right fielder homered off the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters pitcher in the sixth inning to give Venezuela a 7-5 lead.
An error by Japanese pitcher Atsuki Taneichi in the eighth inning allowed Ezequiel Tovar to score, putting one more on the board for Venezuela.
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani was Japan’s last batter of the game, which took place in front of a crowd comprised overwhelmingly of Venezuelan supporters.
Abreu’s homer followed a single home run for Venezuela by the Kansas City Royal’s Maikel Garcia in the fifth inning.
In the third inning, Hanshin Tigers outfielder Shota Morishita hit a stunning 3-run homer into the left field stands to give Japan a 5-2 lead over Venezuela.
Ohtani hit a single home run in the first inning, which also saw Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who also plays for the Dodgers, give up a single home run to Venezuela’s Ronald Acuna Jr.
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