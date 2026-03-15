Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Sports>Baseball

World Baseball Classic: Venezuela Beats Japan in Nail-biting Back-and-forth Q’final (UPDATE)

The Associated Press
Shohei Ohtani reacts after fly out during the ninth inning of a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game on Saturday in Miami.

The Japan News

13:47 JST, March 15, 2026

Wilyer Abreu’s pivotal 3-run homerun off a pitch from Hiromi Itoh propelled Venezuela past Japan and toward an 8-5 victory in a closely contested World Baseball Classic quarterfinal in Miami on Saturday.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder homered off the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters pitcher in the sixth inning to give Venezuela a 7-5 lead.

An error by Japanese pitcher Atsuki Taneichi in the eighth inning allowed Ezequiel Tovar to score, putting one more on the board for Venezuela.

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani was Japan’s last batter of the game, which took place in front of a crowd comprised overwhelmingly of Venezuelan supporters.

Abreu’s homer followed a single home run for Venezuela by the Kansas City Royal’s Maikel Garcia in the fifth inning.

In the third inning, Hanshin Tigers outfielder Shota Morishita hit a stunning 3-run homer into the left field stands to give Japan a 5-2 lead over Venezuela.

Ohtani hit a single home run in the first inning, which also saw Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who also plays for the Dodgers, give up a single home run to Venezuela’s Ronald Acuna Jr.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Baseball Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Sports

JN ACCESS RANKING