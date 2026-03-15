Shohei Ohtani Homers in WBC Q’final Against Venezuela; Pitch by Japan’s Yamamoto Hit for Single Run Home Run
10:54 JST, March 15, 2026
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit a single home run in the first inning of the World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game between Japan and Venezuela on Saturday in Miami.
Earlier in the inning, Venezuela’s Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a single home run off a pitch from Japan’s Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
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