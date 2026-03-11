Samurai Japan Routs Perky Czech Republic Team After Shuto, Murakami Break Open Scoring

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Munetaka Murakami connects for a grand slam with two outs in the eighth inning of a World Baseball Classic game against the Czech Republic at Tokyo Dome on Tuesday night.

Japan, held scoreless for seven innings, got home runs from Ukyo Shuto and Munetaka Murakami to defeat a perky Czech Republic team 9-0 in its final World Baseball Classic Pool C game at Tokyo Dome on Tuesday night.

A surprisingly scoreless game finally broke open in the eighth inning, when Shuto – known more for his speed than power – clubbed a three-run homer, and Murakami followed later with a grand slam. The floodgates opened shortly after a double by pinch-hitter Kenya Wakatsuki combined with an error led to the opening run.

Murakami’s grand slam was particularly significant as Samurai Japan approaches the upcoming knockout stages, as the slugger had been struggling at the plate.

With a 2-1 count, Murakami connected with a 140 kph-high fastball, sending it in a high arc to right-center stands. In classic Murakami fashion, he began a slow trot to first base the moment he felt the contact, certain it was gone. After managing only two singles and one RBI over the previous three games, the home run provided a much-needed spark.

“It felt great coming off the bat,” said Murakami, hoping that the hit will serve as a turning point.

Japan manager Hirokazu Ibata echoed that sentiment. “I was hoping [Murakami] would get a good one, so I hope this serves as a catalyst for him,” he said. “Extra-base hits will, of course, be the key [from the quarterfinals onward].”

Japan, finishing at the top of Pool C, will face the runner-up of Pool D on Saturday (Sunday Japan time) in Miami, Fla.