Shohei Ohtani Ignites Team Spirit for Samurai Japan’s World Baseball Classic Title Defense; Celebration Gesture Helps Foster Unity among Players

Shohei Ohtani smiles for a group photo at Tokyo Dome on Wednesday.

As Samurai Japan sets its sights on a second consecutive World Baseball Classic title, Shohei Ohtani is once again leading the charge. The 31-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers superstar, appearing in the tournament for the second time in a row, has embraced the role of team leader for a squad that chooses not to designate an official captain.

The team’s chemistry was on full display during their final warm-up game against the Hanshin Tigers on Tuesday. Every time Samurai Japan scored, players celebrated with a gesture resembling someone whisking a bowl of matcha. This tea ceremony pose was the brainchild of WBC newcomer Koki Kitayama, a 26-year-old Kyoto native and pitcher for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, Ohtani’s own former Nippon Professional Baseball Organization club.

The gesture was actually a coordinated effort to foster unity. Ohtani approached Kitayama and asked him to come up with a team celebration. Beyond building morale, Ohtani’s goal was to help the younger pitcher feel comfortable enough to “speak freely” despite them being at very different places in their careers. The plan worked, and their frequent discussions about the gesture apparently helped close the distance between them. “I was just happy to be given the assignment,” Kitayama said.

Of the 30 players on this year’s roster, 13 are first-timers to the WBC. Ohtani joked that the experience of seeing all these young teammates for the first time made him “feel old.” Nevertheless, he views teamwork as “the most vital thing to winning” and has been proactive in bonding with his teammates both on and off the field. Ohtani expressed confidence in the effectiveness of his efforts, noting, “Overall, we are communicating brilliantly.”

Ahead of Samurai Japan’s planned matchup against Taiwan at Tokyo Dome on Friday night, Ohtani remained pragmatic. “Very few games go smoothly from start to finish,” he said. “But if we play as a team regardless of the situation, we can make it a great game.”

Fans still vividly remember how Ohtani rallied his teammates before they played against the United States in the final game of the last WBC by telling them, “Let’s stop admiring them.” Now, it is clear that Ohtani will lead Samurai Japan not just through his peerless play on the field, but as the emotional anchor of the clubhouse.