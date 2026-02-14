Samurai Japan Kicks Off Training for WBC

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Members of Samurai Japan work out at the Hinata Sunmarine Stadium Miyazaki in Miyazaki on Saturday.

MIYAZAKI — Samurai Japan opened its training camp on Saturday at the Hinata Sunmarine Stadium Miyazaki, as players from Japan prepare for the upcoming World Baseball Classic next month.

After the warmup, the 21 players worked out on catches and fielding as Samurai Japan skipper Hirokazu Ibata watched them.

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani and eight other members based overseas will not join the camp. However, San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish arrived at the camp as an advisor for the team.

Hideki Matsui, who played for teams including the Yomiuri Giants and the New York Yankees, also paid a visit to give a pep talk to the players.

The training camp ends Feb. 24.