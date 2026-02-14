Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Sports>Baseball

Samurai Japan Kicks Off Training for WBC

#World Baseball Classic #Miyazaki
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Members of Samurai Japan work out at the Hinata Sunmarine Stadium Miyazaki in Miyazaki on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:46 JST, February 14, 2026

MIYAZAKI — Samurai Japan opened its training camp on Saturday at the Hinata Sunmarine Stadium Miyazaki, as players from Japan prepare for the upcoming World Baseball Classic next month.

After the warmup, the 21 players worked out on catches and fielding as Samurai Japan skipper Hirokazu Ibata watched them.

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani and eight other members based overseas will not join the camp. However, San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish arrived at the camp as an advisor for the team.

Hideki Matsui, who played for teams including the Yomiuri Giants and the New York Yankees, also paid a visit to give a pep talk to the players.

The training camp ends Feb. 24.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#World Baseball Classic #Miyazaki

Baseball Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Sports

JN ACCESS RANKING