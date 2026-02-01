Japan’s Yomiuri Giants Begin Spring Training in Miyazaki Pref.; Aim to Retake Central League Title

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Giants players warm up as spring training officially begins, in Miyazaki Prefecture on Sunday.

MIYAZAKI — Spring training for all 12 Nippon Professional Baseball teams officially kicked off in Miyazaki and Okinawa prefectures on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Giants, aiming to reclaim the Central League title for the first time in two years, launched their training in Miyazaki Prefecture. Team members led by Manager Shinnosuke Abe, alongside Naoki Yoshikawa, chairman of the Yomiuri Giants players’ association, and captain Yukinori Kishida visited the nearby Aoshima Shrine to pray for a successful season.

The players began warming up around 10 a.m. at the stadium in a prefectural sports park, energetically working out under the watchful eyes of their fans.