Snubbed by Japan Teams, Keio Slugger Gets a Dream Offer

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kotaro Tsunematsu poses at a press conference on the Keio University campus in Tokyo earlier this month.

When Kotaro Tsunematsu was overlooked in the Japan pro baseball draft, the senior slugger at prestigious Keio University had an offer from financial services giant Goldman Sachs to fall back upon.

Then he got an offer from halfway around the globe for which there was no way he would refuse.

Earlier this month, Tsunematsu signed a minor-league contract with the Chicago Cubs, a step forward in pursuing a boyhood dream of playing in the major leagues.

“I know it’s going to be a difficult, long path,” the 22-year-old Tsunematsu said at a press conference at Keio. “I am blessed to be able to try to make the stage I had been dreaming of since I was little.”

The free-swinging 1.83-meter, 88-kilogram outfielder batted .281 with three home runs and 10 RBIs for Keio in last year’s spring season of the Tokyo Big 6 Baseball League.

He put him name into the Japan pro baseball draft, but went overlooked by all 12 teams. At about that same time, he received an offer from the Cubs.

“I wanted to take on the biggest challenge in my 20s, the period in my life when I can put in the most energy to achieve my goals and dreams,” he said.

That outlook led him to pass on Goldman Sachs’ offer, opting instead to head across the Pacific. For their part, he said Goldman Sachs was supportive, telling him to “give it everything you’ve got.”

Tsunematsu signed with the Cubs on Jan. 16 and was all smiles as he met with the press three days later at Keio. He plans to leave for the United States in late February or after to report for training camp.

The Cubs are well known in Japan as the current team of such Japanese stars as outfielder Seiya Suzuki and pitcher Shota Imanaga. He figures to learn much from Suzuki, even if it isn’t actually offered.

“As a fellow right-handed hitter, he’s a player I really respect,” said Tsunematsu, who has set a goal of making it to the major league level within five years. “Little by little, I plan to steal whatever I can steal [from him],” referring to skills and attitude.

Tsunematsu spent part of his early years living in the state of New York and has a strong command of English. He attended a number of games at Yankee Stadium, which became the basis for an inflated dream of his.

“I’d like to get into the All-Star Game and face [Yankees slugger] Aaron Judge in the Home Run Derby,” he said.