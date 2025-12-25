PL Wins Leader Arihara Returns to Fighters after MLB Stint, 3 Seasons with Hawks
14:24 JST, December 25, 2025
Right-hander Kohei Arihara, the Pacific League-leader in wins the past two seasons, will be returning the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters after three seasons with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, it was learned Thursday.
The 33-year-old Arihara, who became a free agent, has reached a deal with the Fighters. Details were not disclosed, but it is expected to be a multiyear contract.
Arihara spent his first six seasons starting in 2015 with the Fighters. Following the 2020 season, he made the move to the major leagues’ Texas Rangers, where he compiled a 3-7 record over two seasons. He also spent time in the minor leagues.
He returned to Japan in 2023 and signed with the Hawks. He led the PL with 14 wins in both 2024 and 2025, and helped the club regain the Japan Series title this season.
