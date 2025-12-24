Samurai Japan’s New Uniforms for 2026 World Baseball Classic Unveiled

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Samurai Japan’s new uniforms for the WBC

National baseball team Samurai Japan’s new uniforms that will be worn at the 2026 World Baseball Classic were unveiled on Wednesday.

According to the announcement by NPB Enterprises Inc. and others, both the white home uniform and the navy and red away game uniform feature gold lines on the collar and sleeves, signifying the teams’ quest for successive victories and their ambition to reach the top.

The tournament, which pits nations and regions against each other, will be held next March.