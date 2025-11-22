Hanshin Tigers Fans Gather for Parade in Osaka to Celebrate Team’s Central League Championship
16:18 JST, November 22, 2025
OSAKA — Hanshin Tigers fans gathered for a parade in Osaka City on Saturday to celebrate the team’s Central League championship.
It was the team’s first Central League title in two years.
Manager Kyuji Fujikawa and Tigers players boarded three buses, which traveled a 1.7-kilometer stretch of Midosuji street for half an hour. The route was the same as when the Tigers won the Central League title in 2023.
The Tigers were defeated by the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in the Japan Series.
“The Tigers lost in the Japan Series because the batters in the bottom of the order couldn’t get many hits,” said a fan from Wakayama Prefecture who said he left his home at 6 a.m. to see the parade. “I hope younger players will perform better next season to help the team win the Japan Series.”
