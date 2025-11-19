Imanaga, Woodruff, Grisham, Torres among Record 4 to Accept Qualifying Offers

AP Photo/Kayla Wolf, File

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) delivers during the first inning of Game 2 of baseball’s National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Oct. 6, 2025, in Milwaukee.

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga, Milwaukee right-hander Brandon Woodruff, New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham and Detroit second baseman Gleyber Torres were among a record four players who accepted $22,025,000 qualifying offers from their former teams before the deadline Tuesday, removing themselves from the free-agent market.

Nine players turned down the one-year deals and decided to remain free.

Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker, Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette and Philadelphia designated hitter Kyle Schwarber said no along with San Diego right-handers Dylan Cease and Michael King, New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz, Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen, Philadelphia pitcher Ranger Suárez and Houston left-hander Framber Valdez.

If a team makes a qualifying offer to a player who signs a major league contract with another club before next July’s amateur draft, his former club receives draft pick compensation at the end of the first round or at the end of competitive balance round B. The placement depends on the amount of the new contract and the revenue-sharing and luxury tax status of the team losing the player.

Players can be given a qualifying offer only once, so Imanaga, Woodruff, Grisham and Torres can become free agents after next season without draft-pick compensation being attached to them.

Qualifying offers began after the 2012 season, and only 18 of 157 offers have been accepted. The previous high of three players was in 2015, when Baltimore catcher Matt Wieters, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brett Anderson and Houston outfielder Colby Rasmus accepted at $15.8 million for 2016.

A free agent can be given a qualifying offer only if he has been with the same team continuously since opening day and has never received a qualifying offer before.