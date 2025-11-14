Hawks’ Skipper Kokubo Wins Shoriki Award

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks manager Hiroki Kokubo, who led the team to its first Japan Series championship in five years, was named the winner of the prestigious Matsutaro Shoriki Award on Thursday as the person who made the biggest contribution to advancement of Japan pro baseball over the year.

The 54-year-old Kokubo, in his second season as Hawks manager, guided a team plagued by injuries throughout the season to its second straight Pacific League pennant, then to a victory in five games over the Hanshin Tigers in the Japan Series.

In selecting Kokubo, the panel of past of baseball greats cited his strategic use of his roster as the team overcame a rash of injuries to top players — falling into last place at one point — to emerge as Japan pro baseball champion for the 12th time in franchise history.

“It’s a great honor to win such a prestigious award,” Kokubo said. “It is the result of the efforts of the entire Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks organization.”

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who was named MVP of the World Series after winning three games, including the series-clinching seventh game in relief the day after winning Game 6, was honored with a special award.

It marks the seventh time that the panel has decided on a special award, dating back to 2004 when Seattle Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki was honored. Last year, Yamamoto’s Dodger teammate Shohei Ohtani received one for a third time.

The Shoriki Award was established by The Yomiuri Shimbun in 1977 in honor of the founder of the Yomiuri Giants, laying the foundation for the start of pro baseball in Japan. Kokubo will be presented with a gold medal and ¥5 million, while Yamamoto will receive a gold medal and ¥3 million.