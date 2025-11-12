Economic Impact Generated during Postseason by Dodgers’ 3 Japanese Players Estimated at ¥132.8 Bil.; Total Includes Spending on Tickets, Food, Merchandise
18:34 JST, November 12, 2025
The economic impact generated during Major League Baseball’s 2025 postseason by the three Japanese players, including Shohei Ohtani, who helped the Los Angeles Dodgers achieve back-to-back World Series titles is estimated to have reached approximately ¥132.8 billion, Professor Emeritus Katsuhiro Miyamoto of Kansai University announced on Tuesday.
Those players are Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki.
The economic impact was calculated by determining their direct economic effects, which were estimated to have reached around ¥60.6 billion, and then adding primary and secondary ripple effects to that number.
The direct effects include about ¥35.7 billion worth of consumer spending by Dodgers fans on things such as game tickets, food and drink; about ¥19.5 billion worth of broadcasting rights revenue; about ¥0.7 billion worth of merchandise sales; and about ¥0.7 billion worth of revenue from Japanese tour groups attending games.
At the end of August, Miyamoto estimated the potential economic impact of the Hanshin Tigers clinching the Central League title at around ¥108.4 billion nationwide. “It took the Hanshin Tigers about 40 players and a whole season to generate that much impact. The Dodgers’ three Japanese players did it in just one month. It’s truly astonishing,” he said.
