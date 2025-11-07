Shohei Ohtani Headlines National League Silver Slugger Winners

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits a home run in Los Angeles on Oct. 27.

Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto headlined the National League’s 2025 Silver Slugger class announced Thursday, with Soto collecting the sixth Silver Slugger of his career and Ohtani earning his fourth.

Major League Baseball unveiled the NL winners, as voted on by managers and coaches, honoring the top offensive performers at each position, including three outfielders and a utility slot. This year’s group features five first-time recipients and winners from seven different clubs.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were named the NL’s Offensive Team of the Year for the second straight season.

Ohtani didn’t repeat the 50-50 season he had a year ago, but it was another monster season for the likely MVP. He set a Dodgers record with 55 home runs, led the majors with 146 runs scored and topped the NL in OPS (1.014), slugging percentage (.622) and total bases (380).

Soto, in his first season with the New York Mets, continued his stellar play with a career-high 43 home runs, an MLB-best 127 walks and an NL-leading .396 OBP to win a Silver Slugger with his fourth franchise (Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres, New York Yankees, Mets).

Pete Alonso broke through for his first Silver Slugger at first base. The Mets power hitter racked up 38 HRs and 126 RBIs.

Back-to-back awards went to Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks at second base and the Padres’ Manny Machado at third, while Arizona shortstop Geraldo Perdomo turned a breakout year (20 HRs, 100 RBIs, 27 stolen bases) into his first Silver Slugger.

Corbin Carroll made it three Diamondbacks to win Silver Sluggers after he joined the 30-30 club (31 HRs, 32 SBs) to secure his first outfield honor. The Chicago Cubs’ Kyle Tucker claimed his second outfield Silver Slugger after another 20-20 campaign.

Rookie backstop Hunter Goodman belted 31 homers to become the Colorado Rockies’ first-ever catching winner. The St. Louis Cardinals’ Alec Burleson rounded out the slate as the utility winner.

The American League winners will be announced Friday.