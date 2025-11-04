Dodgers Back to L.A.
16:22 JST, November 4, 2025
Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, center, waves to the crowd next to his wife Mamiko, left, atop a double-decker bus during a parade on Monday to celebrate the Los Angeles Dodgers’ second straight World Series title. Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, right, also celebrated the championship before the thousands of Dodgers fans who lined the streets of downtown Los Angeles. “There is no greater experience than sharing the joy with everyone in a parade,” Ohtani said. (Story on Page 14)
