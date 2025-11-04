Hot word :

Dodgers Back to L.A.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:22 JST, November 4, 2025

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, center, waves to the crowd next to his wife Mamiko, left, atop a double-decker bus during a parade on Monday to celebrate the Los Angeles Dodgers’ second straight World Series title. Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, right, also celebrated the championship before the thousands of Dodgers fans who lined the streets of downtown Los Angeles. “There is no greater experience than sharing the joy with everyone in a parade,” Ohtani said. (Story on Page 14)


Dodgers Celebrate Historic Back-to-Back World Series Titles with Downtown Parade, Stadium Rally

