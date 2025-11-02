Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki Help Power L.A. Dodgers to World Series Win, Team Clinches Back-to-Back Titles

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani, pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and pitcher Roki Sasaki celebrate after their win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of baseball’s World Series, Nov. 2, 2025, in Toronto.

Los Angeles Dodgers 2-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, left, and fellow Japanese pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto, center, and Roki Sasaki smile joyously during the champagne shower celebration after the Dodgers won Game 7 of the 2025 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in an 11-inning game in Toronto to clinch back-to-back titles. Yamamoto had three wins in the World Series and was named its MVP, becoming the first Japanese player to earn the honor since Hideki Matsui did so with the New York Yankees. Ohtani suffered a loss in Game 4 and hit three homers during the series. Sasaki appeared in two games.