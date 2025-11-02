Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto Named World Series Most Valuable Player

Reuters / Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) celebrates on the podium after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre.

TORONTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) – Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was named Most Valuable Player of baseball’s World Series early on Sunday after leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a repeat championship.

Yamamoto forced the decisive seventh game of the World Series with a solid outing against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday and pitched the final 2-2/3 innings of the clinching game without allowing a single run.

The Japanese right-hander secured the win for the Dodgers when, with runners on first and third and one out, he got Alejandro Kirk to ground into a season-ending and championship-clinching double play.

“I was not sure if I could pitch tonight until I went to the bullpen,” Yamamoto said through a translator after being named MVP. “But I’m glad I was able to.”

In his 17-2/3 innings over the World Series, Yamamoto had a 1.02 ERA and 15 strikeouts while allowing 10 hits, two runs and two walks.

The Japanese right-hander, who the Dodgers signed for 12 years and $325 million in December 2023, is also the first pitcher with three wins in a World Series since Arizona’s Randy Johnson in 2001.

“I did everything I was supposed to do, and I’m so happy that I was able to win this with these teammates,” said Yamamoto.