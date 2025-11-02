Dodgers Beat Blue Jays to Repeat as World Series Champions

Reuters / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) and pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre.

TORONTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) – The Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in extra innings of a decisive seventh game of the World Series early on Sunday to become Major League Baseball’s first repeat champion in 25 years.

The Dodgers, who were down to their final two outs when Miguel Rojas hit a game-tying homer in the ninth inning, got what proved to be the winning run in the 11th inning when Will Smith hit a solo homer off Shane Bieber.

Reuters / Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) and pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays, seeking their first World Series title in 32 years, had a chance in the bottom of the frame with runners on first and third with one out, but Alejandro Kirk grounded into a double play that ended the game.