Dodgers Win World Series

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) and catcher Will Smith celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of baseball’s World Series, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Toronto.
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning for game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre.
AP Photo/Ashley Landis
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman (5) and his teammates celebrate their win in Game 7 of baseball’s World Series as Toronto Blue Jays’ Alejandro Kirk, right, is out at first, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Toronto.

13:24 JST, November 2, 2025

Los Angeles Dodgers win World Series, defeating Toronto Blue Jays 5-4

