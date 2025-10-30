Hawks Secure First Japan Series Championship Title in 5 Years

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Hawks players celebrate Thursday after securing the Japan Series championship title at the Hanshin Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture.

The Pacific League champion Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks defeated the Central League champion Hanshin Tigers with a 4-1 record in the Japan Series on Thursday, securing their first title in the championship in five years.

In Game 5 of the series held at the Hanshin Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture on the day, the Hawks edged out the Tigers 3 to 2. Even though the Hawks lost Game 1, then they went onto win four games in a row.

Last year the Hawks also advanced to the series, but missed out on the title.