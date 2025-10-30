Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Sports>Baseball

Hawks Secure First Japan Series Championship Title in 5 Years

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Hawks players celebrate Thursday after securing the Japan Series championship title at the Hanshin Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture.

The Japan News

22:13 JST, October 30, 2025

The Pacific League champion Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks defeated the Central League champion Hanshin Tigers with a 4-1 record in the Japan Series on Thursday, securing their first title in the championship in five years.

In Game 5 of the series held at the Hanshin Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture on the day, the Hawks edged out the Tigers 3 to 2. Even though the Hawks lost Game 1, then they went onto win four games in a row.

Last year the Hawks also advanced to the series, but missed out on the title.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Baseball Page

Baseball Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING