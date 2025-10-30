Hawks Secure First Japan Series Championship Title in 5 Years
22:13 JST, October 30, 2025
The Pacific League champion Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks defeated the Central League champion Hanshin Tigers with a 4-1 record in the Japan Series on Thursday, securing their first title in the championship in five years.
In Game 5 of the series held at the Hanshin Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture on the day, the Hawks edged out the Tigers 3 to 2. Even though the Hawks lost Game 1, then they went onto win four games in a row.
Last year the Hawks also advanced to the series, but missed out on the title.
