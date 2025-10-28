Hot word :

Freeman’s Homer in 18th Inning Lifts Dodgers over Blue Jays 6-5 in World Series Classic

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman celebrates his walk off home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the 18th inning in Game 3 of baseball’s World Series, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press

16:23 JST, October 28, 2025

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman homered leading off the bottom of the 18th inning, Shohei Ohtani went deep twice in another record-setting performance and the Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in Game 3 on Monday night to win a World Series classic.

AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Los Angeles Dodgers players celebrate Freddie Freeman’s grand slam home run against the Toronto Blue Jays after Game 3 of baseball’s World Series, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles.

The defending champion Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup and still have a chance to win the title at home — something they haven’t done since 1963.

Freeman connected off Brendon Little, sending a 406-foot drive to straightaway center field to finally end a game that lasted 6 hours, 39 minutes and matched the longest by inings in World Series history.

