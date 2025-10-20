Hot word :

SoftBank Hawks Advance to Japan Series Starting on Oct. 25

The Yomiuri Shimbun
SoftBank Hawks’ Hikaru Kawase bats in a game against the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters at the Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka in Chuo Ward, Fukuoka, on Monday.

The Japan News

20:44 JST, October 20, 2025

The Pacific League champion Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks advanced on Monday to the Japan Series championship which opens on Oct. 25. The Hawks have secured their spot in the championship for the second consecutive year.

The Hawks completed a Climax Series final stage sweep with a 2-1 victory over the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters on Friday.

During the regular season, the Hawks finished first in the league.

