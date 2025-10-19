Fighters Beat Hawks to Take Pacific League Climax Series Final Stage to Final Game

Jiji Press

Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters players celebrate their victory against Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks on Sunday in Fukuoka.

The Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters beat the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks 7-1 on Sunday at Mizuho PayPay Dome in Fukuoka to tie the Pacific League Climax Series final stage and take it to the final game.

The win marks a bounce back for the Fighters who survived a sweep after suffering two consecutive defeats to the Hawks in the first two matches of the best-of-seven series.

The Hawks, the PL pennant winner, started with a one-win advantage.