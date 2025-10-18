Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters Stay Alive in PL Series
18:35 JST, October 18, 2025
Franmil Reyes went 3 for 4 with a pair of two-run home runs as the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters stayed alive in the Pacific League Climax Series final stage with a 9-3 victory over the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks on Saturday at Mizuho PayPay Dome in Fukuoka.
The Fighters, who won 6-0 on Friday, now trail 3-2 in the best-of-7 series that started with a one-win advantage for the Hawks by virtue of winning the PL pennant. The Hawks can clinch the series with a win on Sunday; a loss will send the series to a decisive sixth game on Monday.
The winner will advance to the Japan Series and a meeting with the CL champion Hanshin Tigers, who finished up a sweep of the Yokohama DeNA BayStars on Friday.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Yokozuna Onosato Captures Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament Title with Win in All-Yokozuna Playoff
-
Dodgers Become the 10th Team in Baseball History to Draw 4 Million Fans in a Season
-
Hernández’s Homer Lifts Ohtani And The Dodgers over The Phillies 5-3 in NL Division Series Opener
-
Hawks’ Hurlers Tie for PL Titles on Final Day of Regular Season
-
Clayton Kershaw and Dodgers Celebrate 12th NL West Title in Last 13 Seasons
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Japanese Govt Sets New Goal of Multipurpose Humanoid Robots in Moonshot Research and Development Program by 2030