Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Sports>Baseball

Hanshin Tigers Advance to Japan Series Starting on Oct. 25

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Hanshin Tigers player Teruaki Sato,right,gives a high-fives after hitting a three-run home run to take the lead, at the Hanshin Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Friday.

The Japan News

21:01 JST, October 17, 2025

The Central League champion Hanshin Tigers advanced on Friday to the Japan Series championship, opening on Oct. 25. It marks the first time the Tigers have secured their spot in the championship since 2023.

The Tigers completed a Climax Series final stage sweep with a 4-0 victory over the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Game 3 on Friday.

During the regular season, the Tigers finished first in the league.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Baseball Page

Baseball Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING