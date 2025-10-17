Hanshin Tigers Advance to Japan Series Starting on Oct. 25

The Japan News
21:01 JST, October 17, 2025
The Central League champion Hanshin Tigers advanced on Friday to the Japan Series championship, opening on Oct. 25. It marks the first time the Tigers have secured their spot in the championship since 2023.
The Tigers completed a Climax Series final stage sweep with a 4-0 victory over the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Game 3 on Friday.
During the regular season, the Tigers finished first in the league.
Baseball Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Japan to Strengthen Cultural Diplomacy with Emerging Nations By S...
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars t...
-
Asahi Beer Brewing Still Reeling from Russian Cyberattack; Stock ...
-
Former Japanese Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama Dies at 101 （Upd...
-
Man Missing from Hot Spring Open-Air Bath in Iwate Pref., Apparen...
-
Dodgers near Repeat World Series Trip, Beat Brewers 3-1 behind Gl...
-
Investigation of Anonymous, Fluid Criminal Groups: Make Effective...
-
Autumn Leaves to Turn Fiery Red; Hakodate Garden to Start Illumin...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News...
-
Oct. 7 Survivor Who Lost Boyfriend at Music Festival Vows to Talk...
-
U.S President Trump Lands in Israel Ahead of Parliament Speech
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including 'Super Cub' Complia...
-
Japan’s Opposition Parties Tangled in Complex Web of Aims, Ahead ...
-
Chiba Pref. Craftsman Makes Traditional Kumihimo Braided Products...
-
Additional 100% Tariff: U.S., China Must Avoid Futile Trade War
-
‘Inuyasha,’ ‘Ranma 1/2’ Among Popular Manga, Anime to Be Merchand...
Popular articles in the past month
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May S...
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking 'Death Railway' into 'Route of ...
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern...
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
‘September Says’ an Observation of Subtly Balanced, Close Family ...
-
Japanese Govt Sets New Goal of Multipurpose Humanoid Robots in Mo...
-
ROK Special Counsel Seek Arrest Warrant for Unification Church Le...
-
40 Years After Plaza Accord, U.S.-Japan Exchange Rate Risks Remai...
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Yokozuna Onosato Captures Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament Title with Win in All-Yokozuna Playoff
-
Dodgers Become the 10th Team in Baseball History to Draw 4 Million Fans in a Season
-
Hernández’s Homer Lifts Ohtani And The Dodgers over The Phillies 5-3 in NL Division Series Opener
-
Ohtani’s 52nd Homer, Kershaw’s Farewell Highlight Dodgers’ Postseason Clinch
-
Hawks’ Hurlers Tie for PL Titles on Final Day of Regular Season
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Japanese Govt Sets New Goal of Multipurpose Humanoid Robots in Moonshot Research and Development Program by 2030