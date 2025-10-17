Hanshin Tigers Advance to Japan Series Starting on Oct. 25

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Hanshin Tigers player Teruaki Sato,right,gives a high-fives after hitting a three-run home run to take the lead, at the Hanshin Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Friday.

The Central League champion Hanshin Tigers advanced on Friday to the Japan Series championship, opening on Oct. 25. It marks the first time the Tigers have secured their spot in the championship since 2023.

The Tigers completed a Climax Series final stage sweep with a 4-0 victory over the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Game 3 on Friday.

During the regular season, the Tigers finished first in the league.