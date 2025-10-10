Los Angeles Dodgers Advance to National League Championship Series with 2-1, 11-inning Win over Philadelphia Phillies
The Associated Press
10:52 JST, October 10, 2025
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers advance to National League Championship Series with 2-1, 11-inning win over Philadelphia Phillies.
