Los Angeles Dodgers Advance to National League Championship Series with 2-1, 11-inning Win over Philadelphia Phillies

AP
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Hyeseong Kim scores past Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto on a ground ball by Andy Pages and a throwing error by Phillies pitcher Orion Kerkering during the eleventh inning in Game 4 of baseball’s National League Division Series on Thursday in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press

10:52 JST, October 10, 2025

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers advance to National League Championship Series with 2-1, 11-inning win over Philadelphia Phillies.

