Shohei Ohtani Homers to Lead off Dodgers’ NL Wild Card Opener
11:02 JST, October 1, 2025
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered leading off for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of their NL Wild Card Series against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.
It was Ohtani’s 13th leadoff homer of the season, giving the Dodgers a 1-0 lead as they opened defense of their World Series championship.
Reds starter Hunter Greene threw one pitch to Ohtani before having trouble with his PitchCom device. Ohtani practiced swinging while Greene and catcher Tyler Stephenson sorted things out on the mound.
On Greene’s fourth pitch — a 100 mph fastball — Ohtani launched a 375-foot shot into the right field pavilion, earning a raucous reaction from the Dodger Stadium crowd.
“Obviously a great talent,” Greene said Monday when asked about Ohtani, “but I’m also in the big leagues as well.”
Ohtani hit a career-high 55 homers in the regular season, one more than last year when the two-way Japanese superstar became the first player in Major League history with 50 homers and 50 stolen bases.
Ohtani took a called third strike to end the second inning with a runner on.
If the Wild Card Series goes to a deciding third game, manager Dave Roberts has said Ohtani would “probably” start Wednesday. Ohtani has yet to pitch in the playoffs. He didn’t pitch last year while recovering from a second elbow surgery.
The Angels never made the playoffs in Ohtani’s six seasons in Anaheim.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Hanshin Tigers Win Central League Championship for First Time in Two Years
-
Yokozuna Onosato Captures Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament Title with Win in All-Yokozuna Playoff
-
Japanese Baseball Grapples with Shrinking Player Base
-
Dodgers Become the 10th Team in Baseball History to Draw 4 Million Fans in a Season
-
World Athletics Championships Kick off in Tokyo, Japan’s Hayato Katsuki Earns Bronze in Race Walk (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Real Wages, Consumer Spending Climb but Inflation Challenges Persist
-
Japan Commerce Chamber Chair Speaks on Suntory Chair’s Resignation, Says Leaders Should ‘Always Exercise Discipline’
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More