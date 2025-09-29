Shohei Ohtani Finishes Season with 55 Home Runs in Personal Best, but Misses NL High by 1 Dinger
14:34 JST, September 29, 2025
SEATTLE — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani closed out the regular season Sunday by hitting a 55th home run, a personal best. But he just missed claiming the National League’s high for most homers this season.
The 31-year-old, two-way star was the first up to bat against the Seattle Mariners, finishing with three hits and one RBI, including a solo home run in the seventh inning. He fell one homer short of the Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber, missing his three-year streak for most homers.
In his eighth Major League season, Ohtani finished with a .282 batting average, 102 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. As a pitcher, returning after a year break, he posted a 1-1 record.
The Dodgers, which clinched their fourth consecutive NL West Division title, will face the Cincinnati Reds (third in the NL Central Division) in the Wild Card Series, which starts Tuesday.
