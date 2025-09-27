Hot word :

SoftBank wins back-to-back Pacific League titles

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks skipper Hiroki Kokubo is tossed in the air at Belluna Dome in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, on Saturday night.

The Japan News

21:28 JST, September 27, 2025

The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks clinched their two consecutive Pacific League championship by defeating Saitama Seibu Lions 4-1 on Saturday night at Belluna Dome in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture.

This was the 21st league championship for the franchise, including its predecessors the Nankai Hawks and the Fukuoka Daiei Hawks.

