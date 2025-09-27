SoftBank wins back-to-back Pacific League titles

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks skipper Hiroki Kokubo is tossed in the air at Belluna Dome in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, on Saturday night.

The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks clinched their two consecutive Pacific League championship by defeating Saitama Seibu Lions 4-1 on Saturday night at Belluna Dome in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture.

This was the 21st league championship for the franchise, including its predecessors the Nankai Hawks and the Fukuoka Daiei Hawks.