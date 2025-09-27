SoftBank wins back-to-back Pacific League titles

The Japan News
21:28 JST, September 27, 2025
The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks clinched their two consecutive Pacific League championship by defeating Saitama Seibu Lions 4-1 on Saturday night at Belluna Dome in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture.
This was the 21st league championship for the franchise, including its predecessors the Nankai Hawks and the Fukuoka Daiei Hawks.
Baseball Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
8 Overseas Online Casinos No Longer Accessible from Japan Followi...
-
‘Ethical Capitalism’ Needed in Modern World, Philosopher Markus G...
-
Japan's Schools Build Democratic Citizens by Giving Kids Responsi...
-
U.S. Tariffs on Japanese Pharmaceutical Imports to Be Capped at 1...
-
Shohei Ohtani Tops MLB Jersey Sales for 3rd Straight Season. Sken...
-
Japan's Ishikawa Pref. Expanded in Quake, Now Larger Than Fukui P...
-
Typhoon Bualoi in South China Sea, Moving South of Hainan; Instan...
-
Mayor Denies Sexual Relations with Subordinate After Meeting at H...
Popular articles in the past week
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking 'Death Railway' into 'Route of ...
-
40 Years After Plaza Accord, U.S.-Japan Exchange Rate Risks Remai...
-
Eager to Employ Former 2025 Osaka Expo Staff, Competition Heats U...
-
Japan-U.K. Conference on Gambling Addiction Held in Tokyo; Partic...
-
Strong Typhoon Neoguri in Waters Near Tokyo's Minamitorishima Isl...
-
Dodgers Become the 10th Team in Baseball History to Draw 4 Millio...
-
Powerful Typhoon Ragasa in Waters South of Okinawa, Moving Toward...
-
Tips for Sleeping Well in Disaster Shelters From Japanese Health ...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Japan's Real Wages, Consumer Spending Climb but Inflation Challen...
-
China’s Youth Unemployment Remains High at Over 17% in July Amid ...
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning,...
-
S. Korea's Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More
-
ASIA INSIDE REVIEW: U.S. Pressures Southeast Asian Nations to Cra...
-
Taiwan to Fully Lift Import Restrictions on Japanese Foods for Fi...
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking 'Death Railway' into 'Route of ...
-
Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture Warned of Record-Breaking Short-Durati...
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Hanshin Tigers Win Central League Championship for First Time in Two Years
-
Japanese Baseball Grapples with Shrinking Player Base
-
Dodgers Become the 10th Team in Baseball History to Draw 4 Million Fans in a Season
-
World Athletics Championships Kick off in Tokyo, Japan’s Hayato Katsuki Earns Bronze in Race Walk (Update 1)
-
Race Walk, Marathon in World Athletics Championships in Tokyo to Start 30 Minutes Earlier to Avoid Heat
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Real Wages, Consumer Spending Climb but Inflation Challenges Persist
-
China’s Youth Unemployment Remains High at Over 17% in July Amid Serious Job Market Recession
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More
-
ASIA INSIDE REVIEW: U.S. Pressures Southeast Asian Nations to Crack Down on Transshipped Chinese Exports